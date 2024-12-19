Real Madrid beats Pachuca in Intercontinental Cup final. Ancelotti wins record 15th title with club

LUSAIL: Real Madrid beat Mexican team Pachuca 3-0 in the Intercontinental Cup final Wednesday, making Carlo Ancelotti the most decorated coach in the club's history.

Ancelotti lifted his 15th title with the Spanish powerhouse, surpassing the 14 trophies that he and Miguel Muñoz had won. Muñoz coached the team in the 1960s and 70s.

“Very happy, it's a triumph,” said the 65-year-old Ancelotti, who on Tuesday was named men's coach of the year at the FIFA's “The Best” awards. “We didn't get off to a good start but finished well, showing great attitude.”

Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior scored a goal each as Madrid became the most successful club in the competition with four titles. It also won in 1960, 1998 and 2002.

Pachuca has never won the tournament, which brings together the champions of all six soccer confederations.

The competition is being played in a new format after FIFA expanded the Club World Cup to 32 teams for 2025.

Madrid won the annual Club World Cup five times — in 2014, 2016, 2017-18 and 2022.

Eleven of Ancelotti's titles with Madrid have come in his second stint with the club, which began in 2021. Four of them, including a Champions League title, came during his time with Madrid from 2013-15.

Mbappé, who started after recovering from a left-thigh injury, opened the scoring after an assist by Vinícius in the 37th. Rodrygo added to the lead with a shot into the corner in the 53rd and Vinícius, named the men's player of the year on Tuesday, sealed the victory by converting an 84th-minute penalty kick.

Madrid made it straight to the final without having to play any matches as the European champion, while Pachuca advanced by defeating South American champion Botafogo and Al Ahly of Egypt in the preliminary rounds of the tournament taking place in Qatar.