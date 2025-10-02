Real Madrid aims to rebound from derby demolition against in-form Villarreal

BARCELONA: Real Madrid needs to bounce back from its thrashing in last weekend's Spanish capital derby when it hosts a red-hot Villarreal on Saturday in La Liga.

Xabi Alonso's side was embarrassed when it lost 5-2 at Atletico Madrid, marking the first time its crosstown rival scored five times in the derby in 75 years.

That loss let Barcelona take the lead. Madrid is one point back in second, and Villarreal only two points back in third.

Key matches

Against Atletico, practically the entire starting XI of Madrid disappointed. Jude Bellingham was making his first start of the season after being sidelined by a shoulder surgery in the summer, and the rust was evident. Newcomers Dean Huijsen and Álvaro Carreras, both defenders, and regular midfielder Federico Valverde were also criticized for their performances.

Madrid is back home after a long journey to Kazakhstan midweek to beat Kairat Almaty 5-0, with Kylian Mbappé scoring a hat trick and taking his season goal tally to 13.

Villarreal heads to the Santiago Bernabeu after fighting back for 2-2 at Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday. Marcelino García Toral's team also has three consecutive wins in La Liga.

Tajon Buchanan leads Villarreal with three goals, and Pape Gueye, Nicolás Pépé and Georges Mikautadze have two each.

Barcelona visits Sevilla on Sunday after losing its first match of the season 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Elche will aim to continue its surprisingly strong return to the top flight at Alaves on Sunday. Elche is unbeaten after seven rounds and has risen to fourth place.

Players to watch

Julián Álvarez is on a scoring run of six goals in his last three games as fifth-placed Atletico visits winless Celta Vigo on Sunday.

The Argentina forward struck his first hat trick in Europe in a 3-2 win at Rayo Vallecano last week. He scored two against Madrid and one in a 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt midweek.

Out of action

Madrid's defense remains depleted with right backs Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold and central defender Antonio Rudiger out with injuries. Éder Militão and Ferland Mendy are also doubtful.

Villarreal strikers Ayoze Pérez and Gerard Moreno are doubtful, and defender Juan Foyth is injured.

Barcelona is still missing Raphinha, Joan García and Fermín López with injuries.

Off the field

Valverde, a key Madrid player in recent years under former coach Carlo Ancelotti, has caused a stir over his role under Alonso.

Spanish media reports say Valverde, an attacking midfielder, refused to play as a makeshift right back at Kairat with Madrid missing Carvajal and Alexander-Arnold. Central defender Raúl Asencio played on the right instead.

Valverde responded to those reports on social media with a statement saying that while he was aware he played some “bad games” he had never refused to play.

“No one can say that I refuse to play,” Valverde said. “I have a good relationship with my coach, and I feel comfortable enough to tell him that I prefer to play in the midfield while also saying that I am willing to play in any position.”