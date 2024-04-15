RCB's Virat Kohli refines his shots ahead of IPL 2024 clash against SRH

BENGALURU : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli was seen refining his shots during a net session ahead of the most important fixture of the side against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Pat Cummins-led SRH will take on RCB at the latter's home venue of M Chinaswammy Stadium. While SRH is in the fifth spot with three wins and two losses, RCB is desperately searching for wins and is at the bottom with a win and five.





Kohli has been remarkable since the beginning of the 17th edition. He already has a century to his name and has struck 319 runs in 6 matches at an average of 79.75.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is the leading scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-hand batter has scored 7582 runs in 243 matches at an average of 38.1 and at a strike rate of 130.48 with the highest score of 113.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma. Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.