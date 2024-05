NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) conceded the most defeats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs after their loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday in the Eliminator match at the Narendra Modi Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru After playing 16 playoffs, the Bengaluru-based franchise have conceded 10 defeats, which is more than any other side.

Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in second place after they lost nine matches after playing 26 playoffs.

Delhi Capitals The Delhi-based franchise played 11 playoff matches and conceded nine defeats.

Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered seven loses in the playoffs after playing 20 knockout matches of the T20 tournament.