RCB elect to field against Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

VADODARA: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to field against Gujarat Giants in the first match of the third season of Women’s Premier League, here on Friday.

The injury-hit and defending champions RCB picked Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge and Kim Garth as their four overseas players while handing debuts to Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ and Raghvi Bisht.

Gujarat Giants handed debuts to five players including West Indies’ Deandra Dottin.

Teams:

RCB: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Singh Thakur.

GG: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam.