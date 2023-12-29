Ravindra Jadeja likely to be available for Cape Town Test against South Africa

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be available for the second Test against South Africa, starting on January 3 at Cape Town. After South Africa thrashed a listless India by innings and 32 runs inside three days in the first Test at SuperSport Park on Thursday, hope flickered on the horizon with the news of Jadeja's potential return for the crucial second Test.

Jadeja's absence in the opening Test, plagued by an upper-back spasm, left a void in the Indian lineup. The left-arm all-rounder sent down a few deliveries during the innings break on the third day at SuperSport Park, his movements betraying no lingering discomfort. It was a silent proclamation — he was on the mend.

The prospect of Jadeja's return injected a renewed sense of vigour into the Indian camp, for they recognised the importance of the upcoming battle in Cape Town. The defeat in Centurion presents a daunting challenge for the team, and Jadeja's potential availability for selection breathed life into their aspirations to square the two-match series.

The inclusion of Avesh Khan in the Test squad, who steps into the shoes of the injured Mohammed Shami, has added a subplot to India's narrative in South Africa. Shami, battling an ankle injury, was left out of the team at the eleventh hour, leaving a void that Khan aimed to fill with his prowess.

The stage is set for a riveting showdown in Cape Town, where India will seek redemption, and Jadeja, the virtuoso, aims to orchestrate a symphony of success. The journey from Centurion's disappointment to Cape Town's prospect held the promise of resilience, recovery, and the unpredictable allure of cricket.