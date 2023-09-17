Ravi Ashwin turns 37: A look at top performances from the Indian all-rounder

6/81 and 7/59 vs New Zealand 3rd Test (2016)





This is by far Ashwin's best bowling performance in Tests. Playing on the turning tracks of Indore, Aswhin took a total of 13 wickets in the match, helping India win the match by 321 runs. India first reduced NZ to 299 in reply to their 557/5 declared and then bundled them out for just 153 runs while defending 475 runs.

5/32 and 7/66 vs South Africa 3rd Test (2015)





Another Ashwin masterclass on a turning Nagpur pitch that made life hell for South Africans. In reply to India's 215, the Proteas were bundled out for just 79 in the first innings and later for 185 while chasing 310 runs to win. Ashwin walked away with the 'Player of the Match' award.

103, 5/56 and 4/34 against West Indies, 3rd Test (2011)





This is Ashwin at his all-round best. He smashed his maiden Test century and took a total of nine wickets for 90 runs. The match ended in a draw but India had unearthed a new gem.

124, 2/52 and 3/46 against West Indies 1st Test (2013)





Though Ashwin got outshined by Rohit Sharma's century on his Test debut, this is still one of his most talked about performances as an all-rounder. Ashwin loves playing against West Indies and his numbers against them have been supreme. India won this match by an innings and 51 runs.

65 against New Zealand 3rd ODI (2014)





Chasing a total of 315, Ashwin scored 65 in 46 balls with eight fours and a six. He had a 85-run stand for the seventh wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (66 in 45 balls with five fours and three sixes) that helped India tie the match.