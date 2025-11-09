Rathika loses final in NSW Open squash

AUSTRALIA: Rathika Seelan lost a cliffhanger of a final to Canadian top seed Iman Shaheen over five games in the NSW Open squash in Sydney on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Rathika, second seed and world No 180, rallied to win the third and fourth games in what was her fourth PSA final to take the Challenger event title-round down to the wire.

However, the Canadian edged her out in the decider to seal a hard-fought 11-8, 11-3, 4-11, 10-12, 12-10 in 61 minutes.

Meanwhile, in Springfield (US), fifth seed and world No 51 Veer Chotrani beat American world No 32 and third seed Timothy Brownell 11-8, 11-8, 11-4 in the semi-final of the St James Expression Open, a PSA Copper event.

Chotrani will meet Mexican top seed Leonel Cardenas in the final.