Rashid stars with ball, Banton seals chase as England beat Scotland to stay alive for Super Eights

In their modest chase, England were rocked early and slipped to 13 for 2 in two overs before Banton produced a match-winning 63 not out from 41 balls (4x4, 3x6).

Will Jacks smashed one six and a boundary off Brad Wheal to wrap up their chase in 18.2 overs.

England, who scraped through against Nepal in their opener but were outplayed by the West Indies, thus returned to winning ways and jumped to second spot in the group behind the West Indies with four points.

They now face Italy here on Monday to confirm their Super Eights berth.

England needed rebuilding and Banton found support in Jacob Bethell (32 from 28 balls; 2x4, 1x6). The pair added 66 runs off 45 balls to steady the innings.

Phil Salt (2) chipped Brandon McMullen to cover, while Jos Buttler (3) tried to hit Brad Currie down the ground but failed to get the distance.