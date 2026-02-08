Rashid Khan reflects on ‘execution,’ points out areas of improvement after Afghanistan’s loss to New Zealand

The Afghanistan skipper felt conditions demanded a fuller commitment to a disciplined length, especially as the pitch slowed slightly. “If we had bowled into the wicket and at good length, it was difficult to score.”

Despite the defeat, Rashid pointed to positives, singling out Naib’s approach with the bat. “Gulbadin came up and showed us the right intent to score.”

Looking ahead, Rashid stressed the need for improvement at the top of the innings and in the crucial powerplay phase. “We need to improve in certain areas. The opening has to improve, how we play the first six overs matters.”