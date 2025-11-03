Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha dominates day three against Tamil Nadu

Begin typing your search...

    Yash Rathore struck a magnificent 133 off 189 balls, hitting 15 boundaries, while Ravi Kumar Samarth (56), Nachiket Bhute (51 not out) and Akshay Vathkar (43) made valuable contributions.

    3 Nov 2025
    R Sai Kishore finished with figures of 5/150 

    COIMBATORE: Vidarbha resumed its innings on Day Three of the Ranji Trophy Group A match against Tamil Nadu at 211 for two in 68 overs and went on to post a formidable 501 in 148.4 overs.

    For Tamil Nadu, R Sai Kishore (5/150) claimed a five-wicket haul, while D Chandrasekhar (2/100) and Trilok Nag (3/98) provided solid support.

    In reply, Tamil Nadu — who had scored 291 in their first innings — were six without loss at stumps, with openers Athish SR and Vimal Kumar at the crease.

    In Vadodara, no play was possible for the third consecutive day due to a wet outfield following rain at the BCA Stadium.

    Elsewhere, spin-bowling all-rounder Anukul Roy produced a career-best eight-wicket haul to dismiss Nagaland for 154 and enforce the follow-on, putting Jharkhand on course for victory in their Elite Group A match on Monday.

    The 26-year-old left-arm spinner returned figures of 8 for 55, as Nagaland were bowled out in 73.5 overs. Following on, the visitors reached 104 for five in 36 overs, still 252 runs behind Jharkhand’s first-innings total of 510 for eight declared.

    After Jharkhand declared at their overnight score, Roy spun a web around the Nagaland batters. Only five players managed to reach double digits, with Chetan Bist top-scoring with an unbeaten 46.

    Nagaland had made a steady start through openers Sedezhalie Rupero (33) and Nischal (41), who added 61 for the first wicket. But once Roy removed Rupero in the 36th over, the innings collapsed swiftly.

