Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu's poor run continues after miserable loss to Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Winless Tamil Nadu’s dismal run in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season continued as they suffered an outright defeat to Andhra by four wickets with a day to spare in their Group A fixture away from home on Monday.

Resuming on 102 for three at the start of Day Three, Tamil Nadu failed to capitalise as wickets fell in quick succession, and the team was bundled out for 195. Balasubramaniam Sachin’s 51, scored on Sunday, remained the lone highlight of the innings.

Andhra’s Saurabh Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets.

Chasing the target, the home side wasted no time as Abhishek Reddy gave them a strong start with a brisk 70 off 75 balls, while Karan Shinde added 51. At one stage, Andhra raced to 145 in under 26 overs before Ashwin Hebbar and KS Raju guided the team past the finish line later in the day.

Ashwin urges electors to be ‘role-specific’

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin urged Tamil Nadu selectors to pick a ‘role-specific’ squad following their four-wicket loss to Andhra Pradesh.

"Tamil Nadu went down to Andhra, Shaikh Rasheed’s first innings knock definitely made the difference. It’s been a tough season so far for TN, hope the white ball leg brings some relief," Ashwin wrote on social media.

"We have some good young talent and hope the selections can be role-specific, rather than being volume specific."

Tamil Nadu batters failed miserably in both innings and could only manage totals of 182 and 195 in Visakhapatnam.

Tamil Nadu will next take on Uttar Pradesh in Coimbatore from November 16.

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 182 and 195 lost to Andhra Pradesh 177 and 201/6 in 41.2 overs (Abhishek Reddy 70, Karan Shinde 51, Sai Kishore 3/46)