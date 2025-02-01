Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu through to quarters despite losing to Jharkhand

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu advanced to the quarter-finals of Ranji Trophy despite losing to Jharkhand by 44 runs in its last league match of Group D in Jamshedpur on Saturday. The R Sai Kishore-led side finished second in the eight-team group with 25 points from seven games with three wins, one defeat and three draws. Saurashtra finished top of the group with the same 25 points.

Resuming its second innings from 137 for five in pursuit of 234, TN added a further 52 runs before getting bowled out for 189. TN received a double jolt early on the third morning, losing both overnight batters, S Ajith Ram and Vijay Shankar, in the space of three deliveries with the score on 137. The seasoned Vijay Shankar failed to add to his overnight score of 33 with left-arm spinner Manishi removing him for his fourth wicket. Manish returned impressive figures of four for 49. TN’s lower order duo of Mohammed and Lakshay Jain came up with gutsy cameos of 35 and 13 and were involved in a 44-run association before Jain got out with the team score on 181. That effectively was the final nail in TN’s coffin with B Indrajith unable to bat because of a calf injury.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 185 & 154 bt Tamil Nadu 106 & 189 in 55.4 overs (M Ali 44, Manishi 4/49)