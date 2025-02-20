Ranji Trophy semifinal: Mumbai stumbles early in chase of 406 against Vidarbha

NAGPUR: A resolute Vidarbha reduced Mumbai to 83 for three in its second innings here at the close of Day Four on Thursday, and the defending champion now needs a further 323 to win the semifinal on the fifth and final day.

Mumbai is chasing a tall 406 for an improbable victory.

Yash Rathod’s 151 (252 balls, 11 fours) and a dogged half-century from skipper Akshay Wadkar (52 off 202 balls, 5x4) took Vidarbha to 292 all out after resuming the day at 147 for four.

Having already amassed a huge lead of 113 runs in the first essay, Vidarbha was able to set a huge target of 406. But Mumbai’s reply did not inspire much confidence.

Ayush Mhatre (18), Siddhesh Lad (2) and Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane (12) perished against spin bowling as Vidarbha tightened the screws on the visitor here at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, setting itself up to avenge its loss in the Ranji Trophy final last season.

Akash Anand, whose 106 was the only bright spot for Mumbai in the first innings, once again made a fine effort making 27 not out off 92 balls with one four.

At the other end, Shivam Dube was batting on 12.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 383 & 292 vs Mumbai 270 & 83/3 in 31 overs

Gujarat on brink of entering final

A resilient 72-run unbroken partnership for the eighth wicket between Jaymeet Patel and Siddharth Desai, following a commanding 148 from opener Priyank Panchal, kept Gujarat on the brink of a third Ranji Trophy final as it finished day four at 429/7 in response to Kerala’s 457 after penultimate day’s play here on Wednesday.

Jaymeet, displaying immense patience and temperament, remained unbeaten on 74 from 161 deliveries, curbing his natural strokeplay. His innings, which included just two boundaries, exemplified his determination to grind out a crucial innings under pressure.

Desai, offering staunch support, was unbeaten on 24 from 134 balls, making full use of his reprieve on 11.

The left-handed duo showed remarkable composure, battling through 36.4 overs as Gujarat trailed by just 28 runs with three wickets in hand heading into the final day.

Brief scores: Kerala 457 vs Gujarat 429/7 in 154 overs (P Panchal 148, J Patel 74 batting, A Desai 73, J Saxena 4/137)