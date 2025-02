Ranji Trophy: Sai Sudharsan to returns to Tamil Nadu sqaud ahead of knockouts

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore will lead Tamil Nadu in its Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Vidarbha at Nagpur from February 8 to 12. The winner of that match will meet either Mumbai or Haryana in semi-finals. Wicket-keeper N Jagadeesan has been named vice-captain. Promising left-handed batter B Sai Sudharsan returns to the squad for the crucial match.

Squad: R Sai Kishore (captain), N Jagadeesan (vice-captain), S Mohamed Ali, B Sai Sudharsan, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, Vijay Shankar, C Andre Siddarth, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, M Mohammed, S Ajith Ram, R Sonu Yadav, H Trilok Nag, CV Achyuth, S Lokeshwar, M Siddharth, G Govind