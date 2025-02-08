Ranji Trophy: Nair’s ton bails out Vidarbha against TN

NAGPUR: Karun Nair continued his dream run with the bat, scoring an unbeaten century to help Vidarbha reach 264 for six on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Tamil Nadu here on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Nair, who has been in stellar form, brought up his 22nd first-class century. This knock follows his century against Hyderabad in the previous round, and it adds to his four consecutive hundreds in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Nair’s knock of 100 not out came off 180 balls and included 14 boundaries and one six, once again proving his class and consistency. He received good support from Danish Malewar who scored 75 (119b, 13x4) and the duo put on 98 runs for the fourth wicket after their team was in a precarious position at 44 for three. Seasoned all-rounder Vijay Shankar was the pick of the bowlers for TN, taking two for 50, while Mohammed (1/50), Sonu Yadav (1/55), Ajith Ram (1/50) and Mohamed Ali (1/16) shared the other four wickets. Vidarbha got off to a shaky start with opener Atharva Taide getting out for 0 in the third over. Towards the end captain Akshay Wadkar got out for 24 (86b, 3x4).

Brief scores: Vidarbha 264/6 in 89 overs (K Nair 100 batting, D Malewar 75) vs Tamil Nadu