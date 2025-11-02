Ranji Trophy: Nachiket’s five-for helps Vidarbha hit back at TN

COIMBATORE: Nachiket Bhute's five-wicket haul, followed by fluent half-centuries from Aman Mokhade and Dhruv Shorey, put Vidarbha in the driver's seat after Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 291 on day two.

Resuming at 252 for four, Tamil Nadu lost their remaining six wickets for just 39 runs, with Bhute (5/65) and Parth Rekhade (3/58) sharing eight wickets between them.

Baba Indrajith (96) could add only two runs to his overnight score before being cleaned up by Bhute, who broke the middle-order resistance, while Rekhade wiped out the tail.

In reply, Mokhade (80) and Shorey (80) shared a 123-run stand to guide Vidarbha to 211 for two at stumps. Ravikumar Samarth (24) was giving company to Shorey at the break.

Elsewhere, In Cuttack, Shaik Rasheed (140 not out) produced a commanding hundred as Andhra declared their first innings at 475 for seven and then reduced Odisha to 80 for four by stumps.

Sandeep Pattnaik (24) and Govinda Poddar (1) were at the crease, with Odisha still trailing by 395 runs.

Earlier, Rasheed capitalised on the solid platform laid by openers Srikar Bharat (93) and Abhishek Reddy (76), hitting 18 boundaries in his unbeaten 140.

Andhra reached 333 for five at lunch from their overnight 222 for three, before quick cameos from KV Sasikanth (46 off 67) and Saurabh Kumar (69 off 38; 8x4s, 4x6s) gave them a strong finish.

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 291 in 107.1 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 113, Baba Indrajith 96, Nachiket Bhute 5/65) vs Vidarbha 211/2 in 68 overs (Aman Mokhade 80, Dhruv Shorey 80; R Sai Kishore 2/72)