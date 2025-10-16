RANJI TROPHY: Ishan's ton lifts Jharkhand after early jolts against TN

COIMBATORE: Skipper Ishan Kishan led from the front with a commanding unbeaten 125 as Jharkhand reached 307 for six at stumps on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite ‘A’ match against Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore on Wednesday. Ishan struck 14 fours and two sixes en route to his ninth first-class century, shared an unbroken 150-run stand for the seventh wicket with Sahil Raj (64*), whose knock included his maiden first-class fifty. Earlier, Gurjapneet Singh (3/51) and DT Chandrasekar, who made it to the state circuit after ten years, picked two wickets, keeping Tamil Nadu in the contest before Kishan’s counterattack steadied Jharkhand’s innings.

Out-of-favour India pacer Mohammed Shami grabbed three wickets in four balls in the fag end of the day to help Bengal bundle out Uttarakhand for 213 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C fixture.

In reply, Bengal made a jittery start as captain and India Test hopeful Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed in the first ball.

The hosts ended the day at 8 for 1 in five overs, with Sudip Chatterjee (1 batting) and Sudip Kumar Gharami (7 batting) seeing through some anxious moments.

Bengal trail Uttarakhand by 205 runs going into the second day.

Having made his comeback in the Duleep Trophy earlier this season, Shami continued his search for rhythm and consistency after a lean phase marked by injuries and poor form.

Brief Scores: Jharkhand 307/6 in 90 overs (Ishan Kishan 125*, Sahil Raj 64*, Sharandeep Singh 48, Gurjapneet Singh 3/51) vs Tamil Nadu; Uttarakhand 213 in 72.5 overs (Bhupen Lalwani 71, Suraj Jaiswal 4/54, Mohammed Shami 3/37, Ishan Porel 3/40)