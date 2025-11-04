Ranji Trophy: Indrajith’s unbeaten 77 helps TN salvage draw against Vidarbha

COIMBATORE: B Indrajith made his wealth of experience count with a gritty unbeaten 77 (189b, 5x4), his 31st First Class half century, to help Tamil Nadu salvage a draw against defending champion Vidarbha on the final day of the third round of the Group A Ranji Trophy matches here on Tuesday.

Resuming from its overnight score of six for no loss, TN was jolted early, reduced to 47 for three and later 99 for four, with an innings defeat looming. Indrajith, however, found an able ally in M Shahrukh Khan as the duo stitched together a crucial 56-run partnership to restore confidence following a less-than-ideal beginning. Shahrukh was finally dismissed for 40 (56b, 5x4, 1x6) with the team score on 155. Mohamed Ali joined hands with Indrajith and the two added 52 runs for the sixth wicket before the former perished for 25 (72b, 2x4). Vidarbha’s 23-year-old medium pacer Praful Hinge was the pick of the bowlers, taking four for 60. After the completion of three rounds, TN is placed at 6th in the eight-team group. Only the top two teams will advance to the knockout rounds.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 291 & 233/6 in 89 overs (SR Athish 46, B Indrajith 77 not out, M Shahrukh Khan 40, Praful Hinge 4/60) drew with Vidarbha 501. Points: Vidarbha 3 (13); TN 1 (4). Player of the Match: Nachiket Bhute (Vidarbha)