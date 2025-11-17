Ranji Trophy: Indrajith scores 6000 runs in FC cricket

COIMBATORE: Baba Indrajith fell agonisingly short of 150, but his contribution across Sunday and Monday, along with debutant Guruswamy Ajitesh’s 86, helped Tamil Nadu tighten their grip over Uttar Pradesh at the end of Day Two of their Ranji Trophy clash on Monday.

Indrajith reached another milestone as he crossed 6,000 First-Class runs, achieved in 88 matches and 132 innings, with 17 centuries and a highest score of 200.It was a memorable debut for the 23-year-old Ajitesh, whose 86, combined with Sonu Yadav’s 44, steered Tamil Nadu to 455 in 136.3 overs. The duo added 106 runs in 36.4 overs.

Another debutant who impressed was bowler Kartik Yadav, who picked up five wickets for 103 runs.

At stumps, Uttar Pradesh were 87/1, with Abhishek Goswami unbeaten on 54.

Elsewhere in Group A, opener Abhishek Reddy weathered a potent Jharkhand bowling attack by scoring a timely unbeaten century as Andhra made a strong bid to overhaul the hosts' first-innings total on day two of the Ranji Tropy Group A match, here Monday.

Jharkhand, whose innings folded up at 328 in 112.3 overs early during the day, saw themselves sweating and grimacing at stumps after 31-year-old Reddy struck his maiden century (103 not out off 156 balls) to guide Andhra to 224 for 2.

Andhra needs just 104 runs to take the first-innings lead with eight wickets still intact.

Reddy, who has struck back-to-back half-centuries against Odisha and Tamil Nadu this season, came up with a valuable century knock just when his team needed stability at the top against a side that had emerged triumphant on the back of some brilliant bowling from Sahil Raj and Rishi Raj.

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 455 in 136.3 overs (Baba Indrajith 149, Andre Siddarth 121, Guruswamy Ajitesh 86, Sonu Yadav 44, Kartik Yadav 5/103) vs Uttar Pradesh 87/1 in 33 overs (Abhishek Goswami 54*); end of day two