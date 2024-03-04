Ranji Trophy: Big win over Tamil Nadu takes Mumbai into final for 48th time

MUMBAI: Mumbai have entered the final of the Ranji Trophy for a whopping 48th time after beating Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs inside three days in the second semifinal of the 2023/24 season at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground on Monday.

Mumbai resumed the day on 353/9 in their first innings and added 25 more runs to their overnight total to take a lead of 232 runs over Tamil Nadu. Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande were involved in a partnership of 88 runs for the final wicket. But Kotian was stranded on 89 when Deshpande was dismissed by Washington Sundar for 26, as Mumbai’s first innings came to an end on 378 in 106.5 overs.

Tamil Nadu's second innings was left in disarray when Shardul Thakur, after making a crucial 109, sent back openers Narayan Jagadeesan and B Sai Sudharsan in quick succession. After Sundar fell to Mohit Avasthi, Tamil Nadu were left in absolute tatters at 10/3. Baba Indrajith scored a fighting 70 and had a 73-run stand with Pradosh Ranjan Paul for the fourth wicket.

But once Paul and Indrajith fell, followed by Vijay Shankar and R. Sai Kishore in quick succession, Mumbai eventually bowled out Tamil Nadu for just 162 in 51.5 overs, with left-arm spinner Shams Mulani taking 4-53, with Player of the Match Thakur, Avasthi and Kotian taking two wickets each.

Mumbai, who won their 41st Ranji Trophy title in the 2015/16 season, now await the winner of the semifinal clash between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh, which is currently underway at VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The title clash will be held in Mumbai from March 10-14, with Wankhede Stadium looming as a likely venue.

In Nagpur, Vidarbha's batters, led by Yash Rathod’s unbeaten 97 and Akshay Wadkar’s 77, propelled the hosts to end the day at 343/6, with their lead over Madhya Pradesh standing at 261 runs.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 146 & 162 all out in 51.5 overs (Baba Indrajith 70; Shams Mulani 4-53) lost to Mumbai 378 all out in 106.5 overs (Shardul Thakur 109, Tanush Kotian 89 not out; Sai Kishore 6-99) by an innings and 70 runs.

Vidarbha 170 & 343/6 in 90 overs (Yash Rathod 97 not out, Akshay Wadkar 77; Anubhav Agarwal 2-68) lead Madhya Pradesh 252 by 261 runs.