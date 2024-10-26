Ramandeep's heroics fall short as Afghans set up final against SL in Emerging Asia Cup

AL AMERAT: Ramandeep Singh's valiant half-century went in vain as Afghanistan A put up a clinical display to defeat India A by 20 runs and set up a summit clash against Sri Lanka A in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup T20 tournament, here on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan A capitalized on a commanding 137-run opening partnership between Sediqullah Atal (83 off 52 balls) and Zubaid Akbari (64 off 41 balls) to post the tournament's highest total, reaching 206/4.

In response, India A struggled, losing half their lineup by the 13th over before Ramandeep launched a spirited fightback with Nishant Sindhu, building an exhilarating 68-run stand in just 31 balls.

With India needing 53 runs from the last three overs, the momentum swung as Nishant (23 off 13 balls) was run out following a miscommunication.

Tasked with defending 30 runs in the final over, Abdul Rahman (2/32) held his nerve, dismissing Ramandeep on the last delivery and restricting India to 186/7, sealing Afghanistan’s place in the summit clash.

In the first semifinal, Sri Lanka A put up a splendid bowling show to restrict Pakistan Shaheens to a modest 135/9 before cruising to a seven-wicket win. They chased down the target in 16.3 overs.

Leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha was the architect of their win, returning with 4/21, while Nipun Ranskika and Eshan Malinga bagged two each.

The final is slated on Sunday.

Afghanistan A ended the powerplay on a high, amassing 20 runs in the sixth over to reach 61 without loss, as Zubaid and Sediqullah dismantled the Indian bowling attack.

Zubaid hammered four sixes and five fours, while Sediqullah contributed with four sixes and seven boundaries in a thrilling partnership.

Following Zubaid's exit, Karim Janat maintained the momentum with a swift 20-ball 41, featuring two sixes and four fours.

Pacer Rasikh Salam then delivered an inspiring death-over spell, claiming three crucial wickets, including two in consecutive balls, to stymie Afghanistan's scoring surge.

Rasikh first bowled Sediqullah around his legs in the 18th over, followed immediately by Darwish Rasooli (0), who dragged one onto his stumps.

Karim continued the onslaught but was finally dismissed by Rasikh in the penultimate delivery, ending an electrifying innings.

Unlike Afghanistan A, India A suffered a jittery start and lost three wickets inside the powerplay to leave their chase in disarray.

Allah Mohammed Ghazanfar accounted for Abhishek Sharma (7) and Prabhsimran Singh (19) while skipper Tilak Varma (16) fell to Abdul Rahman to reduce India to 48/3 in 5.4 overs.

Ayush Badoni (31; 24b) and Nehal Wadhera (20; 14b) then kept the scoreboard ticking before Afghanistan again triggered a collapse.

Brief Scores:

Afghanistan A 206/4; 20 overs (Sediqullah Atal 83, Zubaid Akbari 64, Karim Janat 41; Rasikh Salam 3/25) bt India A 186/7; 20 overs (Ramandeep Singh 64) by 20 runs.