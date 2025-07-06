Ramanathapuram and Chennai Marina Sailing Academy receives CRZ clearance, world-class facilities to be set up

CHENNAI: In a major boost for water sports in the State, the Tamil Nadu Olympic Water Sports Academy (TOWSA) is constructing two state-of-the-art facilities, one in Chennai and the other in Ramanathapuram. These will be first-of-their-kind facilities in India and are expected to be operational by next year.

While the Chennai centre will focus primarily on sailing, the Ramanathapuram facility will cater to a range of water sports, including sailing, kayaking, canoeing, and marathon swimming.

Both facilities have received the necessary Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances. Designed to nurture young athletes, the centres will focus on skill development and talent identification. Operated under the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, they will also feature national and international coaches to guide and train upcoming talent.

“I’ve always enjoyed competing in Chennai when I was an up-and-coming athlete. The facilities we had back then were quite good though limited. But, it is incredibly heartening to see Tamil Nadu now taking such big strides in developing world-class sailing infrastructure,” Olympian and Asian Games medallist Vishnu Saravanan told DT Next.

“With such facilities, we won’t just support our athletes, we will also have the potential to attract foreign sailors,” he added.

The natural conditions in Ramanathapuram are considered among the best in the country, making the region a prime location for hosting international-level tournaments.

Construction has already begun in Ramanathapuram, while the Chennai facility, set to be located near the Marina Swimming Pool, is expected to break ground soon.

Nethra lauds new facility

When I first started sailing, we were training out of Chennai Port. I made the most of what I had, but access to world-class facilities always felt like a distant dream. Today, it’s incredible to see how far sailing has come in Tamil Nadu - Nethra Kumanan, Olympian