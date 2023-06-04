Rajiv Sethu makes winning debut in PS 301-400cc category

COIMBATORE: Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power 1 Ultimate) shrugged off a bad start when he missed a gear and chalked up a brilliant victory in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc race on debut in this category while Mathana Kumar crafted a 1-2 finish for Pacer Yamaha in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open class as the duo lit up the Rolon Round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 at the Kari Motor Speedway, here on Saturday.

As the lights went off for the 10-lap race, Sethu slipped to fourth from pole position due to the mistake but quickly recovered to more than hold his own in a quality field that included Pune teenager and debutant Sarthak Chavan (Petronas TVS Racing) who came in second ahead of Hyderabad’s Rahil Pillarisetty (KTM Gusto Racing).

Commenting on his performance, Sethu said: “It was a tough race. I made a mistake at the start and missed a gear and was pushed down to fourth. But I managed to recover and hit the front. I had to keep an eye on young Sarthak (Chavan) who pushed me till the end.”

THE RESULTS (PROVISIONAL, ALL 10 LAPS UNLESS MENTIONED): NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PROSTOCK 301-400CC OPEN (RACE-1):

1. Rajiv Sethu (Chennai, RACR Catrol Power 1 Ultimate) (12:19.559); 2. Sarthak Chavan (Pune, Petronas TVS Racing) (12:22.325); 3. Rahil Pillarisetty (Hyderabad, KTM Gusto Racing) (12:26.047).

PRO-STOCK 165CC OPEN (RACE-1): 1. Mathana Kumar S (Trichy, Pacer Yamaha) (13:05.237); 2. Prabhu Arunagiri (Chennai, Pacer Yamaha) (13:06.150); 3. Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru, Petronas TVS Racing) (13:10.145).

NOVICE (STOCK 165CC) (RACE-1): 1. Vignesh Goud (Hyderabad, Race’ists Motorcycle Club) (14:43.414); 2. Savion Sabu (Bengaluru, Axor Sparks Racing) (14:47.233); 3. Tasmai Cariappa PC (Mysuru, Pacer Yamaha) (14:47.536).

SUPPORT RACE STOCK 301-400CC (NOVICE): 1. Vivek M (Pvt) (14:04.787); 2. Meckline Gaunkar (Gusto Racing India) (14:23.551); 3. Vijesh Kumar (AS Motorsports) (14:25.576).

PETRONAS TVS ONE-MAKE CHAMPIONSHIP GIRLS (APACHE RTR 200, 8 LAPS): 1. Nithila Das (Bengaluru) (11:56.833); 2. Nadine Faith Balaji (Chennai) (12:09.343); 3. Sarah Khan (Mumbai) (12:18.509).

ROOKIE (APACHE RTR 200, RACE-1): 1. Copparam Hareesh Shreyas (Bengaluru) (13:56.152); 2. Nandanan (Chennai) (14:17.112); 3. Dev Agastya (Bengaluru) (14:45.185).