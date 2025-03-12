Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson still "not over" letting Buttler go; wishes one change in IPL rules

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson reflected on "one of the most challenging things" for him, which turns out to be letting go of explosive opener Jos Buttler ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Buttler joined the Royals in 2018 and left in 2024 after the franchise decided against retaining him before the mega-auction last year. He is Rajasthan's third-highest run-getter, with a whopping 3098 runs in 83 matches at a stellar average of 41.84.

The Royals decided to retain six players for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league, but Buttler wasn't a name that popped up on that list. He came up for auction and was acquired by the Gujarat Titans for a hefty sum of Rs 15.75 crore.

"IPL gives you the opportunity to lead a team and play at the highest level, but it also allows you to build close friendships. Jos Buttler is one of my closest friends.

We played together for seven years, forming a long batting partnership," Samson told Jiostar. Buttler's departure has affected Samson, who considers the English star his "elder brother." During England's white-ball tour of India, Samson revealed he had a conversation with the former English skipper over dinner and told him that he was still not over Buttler not being a part of the RR franchise anymore.

"We knew each other so well and always kept in touch. He was like an elder brother to me. When I became captain, he was my vice-captain and played a huge role in helping me lead the team.

Letting him go has been one of the most challenging things for me. Even during the England series, I told him over dinner that I was still not over it," he said. "If I could change one thing in the IPL, I would change the rule of releasing players.

While it has its positives, on a personal level, you lose connections and relationships built over years. It has been hard for me, the entire franchise, the owners, the coaches, and everyone associated with RR. Jos was family to us," he added. Rajasthan will begin its IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. (ANI)