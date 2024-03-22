Rajasthan Royals announce signing of Tanush Kotian as replacement for Adam Zampa

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Royals on Friday announced the signing of Indian all-rounder Tanush Kotian as a replacement player for Adam Zampa, who has pulled out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to personal reasons.

The 25-year-old Kotian recently had a stellar Ranji Trophy season with Mumbai where he picked up 29 wickets and amassed 502 runs in 10 matches. The right-handed all-rounder has been around the domestic circuit since 2018 when he made his First Class debut for Mumbai, and has since then also represented them in List A and T20 cricket.

The youngster has joined the Royals squad in Jaipur ahead of their opening game against the Lucknow Super Giants which is scheduled for Sunday.

Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Cricket, Rajasthan Royals, welcomed the player to the franchise, "Tanush was one of the players we had identified and have followed very closely over the last year, given his versatility and potential. He has since produced consistent performances and has also had an exceptional Ranji Trophy season. We believe he can add more value and depth to the team's set-up with his all-round attributes, and we are looking forward to having him contribute to the franchise this season."