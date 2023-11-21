Rajasthan earns six-wicket win over TN

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan eased to a six-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in the quarter-finals of the U-23 men’s BCCI State A one-day tournament on Sunday. Asked to bat first, TN was bowled out for 167 with RS Mokit Hariharan top-scoring with 48.

Rajasthan’s Devesh Agarwal scalped three for 21. In reply, Rajasthan chased the target down with 3.1 overs to spare. Karan Lamba scored 75 (105b, 5x4), while Agarwal struck an unbeaten 71 (119b, 7x4) as the duo added 117 runs for the fourth wicket after their team was in a spot of bother at 22 for three.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 167 in 49.3 overs (S Rithik Easwaran 32, RS Mokit Hariharan 48, A Muhammed Adnan Khan 40, Devesh Agarwal three for 21) lost to Rajasthan 169/4 in 46.5 overs (Karan Lamba 75, Devesh Agarwal 71*)