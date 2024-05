Rajasthan aims to snap losing streak in last game against KKR

GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals will be desperate to snap its four-match losing streak and finish in the top two when it meet a table topper Kolkata Knight Riders in an important IPL game here on Sunday.

Having secured the playoff berth with 16 points, Royals have started floundering at the business end of the tournament losing four matches on the trot.

Its batting flair has eluded it as it has not managed to cross the 150-mark in its last two matches, and with its star England opener Jos Buttler returning home for national duty, the Royals have big shoes to fill.

Its top three batters Yashasvi Jaiswal, skipper Sanju Samson and local hero Riyan Parag will have to shoulder additional responsibilities if they are to snap the losing streak and head to the playoffs finishing in top-two, that will give them two cracks to reach the final.

KKR (19 points), on the other hand, has already assured itself a table-top position after a washout against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad in the previous round handed it one point.

It will be high on confidence but at the same time it may have to guard against complacency.

Since its win in the return leg clash against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens on May 11, KKR has not played any match with the washout in Ahmedabad.

Travelling to Ahmedabad and then back home in Kolkata for a day’s practice and again heading to Guwahati for the final league clash could be quite frustrating and break its rhythm of four-match winning streak.

It remains to be seen if the Gautam Gambhir-mentored side manages to hold on to the winning momentum without appearing to be rusty.

In between, it has lost its in-form opener Phil Salt, its second leading run-getter this season as the Englishman is back home for the series against Pakistan in the build-up to T20 World Cup next month.

Salt and Narine, the two KKR openers, have scored 897 runs with seven fifties and one century between them at strike rate of 182-plus each.

The duo’s top form has been a key element in KKR’s journey to its first playoffs since 2021.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be a like-for-like replacement for Salt but expecting him to make an impact like Salt straightway will be unrealistic.

The Afghan wicketkeeper-batter, who played 11 matches in 2023, has not played any match this season and his last outing was way back on March 18 in a T20I versus Ireland.

As KKR will be keen to keep its rhythm intact, the onus will be on the likes of skipper Shreyas Iyer, finishing duo of Rinku Singh and Andre Russell to fire in unison.

There is also some rain forecast as conditions are likely to be on the slower side and in the last match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings the ball seemed to stop.