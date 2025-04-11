Raja of Palayampatti Shield: Jolly Rovers retains trophy

CHENNAI: Jolly Rovers retained the Raja of Palayampatti Shield for the third season in a row by virtue of its 12-run first innings lead against Vijay CC on the third day of the TNCA First Division League final here on Thursday.

Vijay will receive SR Jagannathan Trophy. Resuming from its overnight score of 275 for nine, Vijay added a further 39 runs before narrowly falling short of Rovers’ first innings score of 326. Off-spinner B Aparajith took three for 38 and left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt picked up three for 70.

Brief scores: Jolly Rovers 326 & 16/1 in 5 overs drew with Vijay 314 in 118overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 40, P Vignesh 52, B Aparajith 3/38, Bhargav Bhatt 3/70)