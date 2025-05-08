Rahane shocked by Rohit's Test retirement

KOLKATA: Rohit Sharma's Test retirement has left his long-time India and Mumbai teammate Ajinkya Rahane shocked.

Caught in the heat of his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' must-win match against Chennai Super Kings here on Wednesday, Rahane was unaware of Rohit's retirement from Test cricket on the same day.

The veteran batter, who shares a close bond with Rohit from their Mumbai days, said he would reach out to him soon.

"Oh, is it? I just want to wish him the best. I thought he has done fantastically well in the Test format. I didn't know (about the retirement)," the KKR skipper said during the post-match media interaction after a two-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens.

"I'm actually shocked. I didn't know that he retired in the test format. But I just want to wish him the best," he added.

The 36-year-old Rahane, a much-admired Test specialist who has been out of favour for two years, has resolutely refused to give up on his own dream of making a comeback to the national set-up.

However, Rohit, it is learnt, wanted to retire from the format soon after India's Champions Trophy win in March this year.

Rahane lauded Rohit's evolution as a red-ball cricketer and his aggressive mindset at the top of the order.

"Whatever his plans are, he has done really well, improved his game, as a Test batter. He started his career 5-6 number and then opened the innings," Rahane said.

"I thought the way he adapted to that opening slot was amazing to see. He always wanted to take on the bowlers, play with freedom. And that's what he wanted other players to do as well, play with freedom."

Rohit, 38, announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, ending a red-ball career that began in 2013.

His resurgence after taking over as opener in 2019 was a turning point in his Test journey.

Having already stepped away from T20 internationals after leading India to a World Cup title last year, Rohit will now continue as India's ODI captain.