Rafael Nadal trains in Kuwait ahead of comeback

NEW DELHI: Rafael Nadal's imminent return to the ATP Tour is getting closer, with his journey towards making a comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International involving a detour through Kuwait before the tournament, scheduled from December 31 to January 7.

The Spaniard travelled to the Rafa Nadal Academy in Kuwait, which opened in 2020 at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex. There, he shared a training session with Arthur Fils, the 19-year-old Frenchman, who recently reached the title match at the Next Gen ATP Finals.

“It’s great to be here in Kuwait to train for a few days. Everyone has been so welcoming. Thank you for everything,” Nadal wrote in his official social media post.

The 22-year-old travelled to Kuwait in search of temperatures and conditions similar to those he will find in a few weeks in the Australian summer, ATP reports.

The Spaniard, who recently posted a message of cautious excitement about his return, is preparing to compete for the first time since he took to the court on January 18 this year, in the second round of the Australian Open against Mackenzie McDonald.

“I still think what I said in the last press conference, that I do not deserve to end my sports career in a press room.” he said. “I would like to finish in a different way, and I have fought and kept the illusion for that to happen, with doubts, with bad moments, very bad or better moments.”