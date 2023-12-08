Begin typing your search...

Racist term appears on screen for Pakistan team

The TV grab was posted on X by an Australian journalist on the opening day of the match at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Dec 2023 9:22 PM GMT
Racist term appears on screen for Pakistan team
X
Pakistan Players
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CANBERRA: In a broadcasting blunder, racist word ‘PAKI’ was used to show Pakistan team on live score ticker by Fox Cricket during a warm-up game against Prime Minister XI, triggering a controversy.

The TV grab was posted on X by an Australian journalist on the opening day of the match at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday. The error was later rectified and Cricket Australia reportedly apologised for the error.

‘PAKI’ is a contemptuous term for a person from Pakistan or South Asia by birth or descent. Journalist Daany Saeed, whose post on X drew the attention on the error, in another post wrote that Cricket Australia has apologised for the error. “The graphic was an automatic feed from a data provider which had not been used previously for a Pakistan game. This was obviously regrettable, and the error we corrected manually as soon as it came to light,” Saeed wrote on X, mentioning that it was a clarification from CA.Pakistan team

Pakistan teamFox CricketCricket AustraliaPrime Minister XI
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X