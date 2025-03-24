Rachin Ravindra credits spin depth for CSK's win over MI

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings hero Rachin Ravindra credited the team's spinners, led by the "world-class" Ravichandran Ashwin, for their comprehensive win over Mumbai Indians, saying the depth in spin gives them the right balance, covering any off-days from individual bowlers.

While Ashwin delivered a tidy 1/31, it was Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad who stole the limelight with a brilliant 4 for 18, helping restrict MI to 155-9.

"Ash (Ashwin) is a world-class performer. I played a bit against him, he brings a lot of experience, he brings a lot of his cricket knowledge, the way he speaks about spin bowling, the tips he gives," Ravindra said at the post-match press conference after CSK's four-wicket win.

"He reads the game, he is a great thinker of the game. It's an honour to share the field with lot of these guys, greats of Indian game, guys I have grown up watching," he said.

"We have got a good spin depth, the balance of the team is nice. If someone is not having a great day the sixth bowler comes in."

Chasing 156, Ravindra remained unbeaten on 65 off 45 balls and shared 67 runs for the second wicket with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 off 26) to lay the foundation for the win on Sunday night.

"It's always an honour to open for CSK, the history of it and you look back at the heroes like the Hussey's, the Watson's, the McCullum's. These guys have done so well. So it's great to be in this role but I will take game by game. It's a long tournament so...," Ravindra said.

CSK lost a few wickets in the middle to be reduced to 116/5 but Ravindra and Jadeja (17) then steadied the ship to take them to 152 for 6.

Lavishing praise on his skipper Gaikwad and Jadeja, Ravindra said: "Rutu is an amazing player, the way he showed his class out there, scoring and hitting beautiful shots he did. It was fractionally a tricky wicket but I think it was a good wicket in general.

"Mumbai bowled quite well. The dew wasn't a factor but the way he played showed his skill and class and made my job a bit easier," he said.

"Jaddu's experience speaks for itself. He is a classy all-rounder and the way he finished lot of games in the past, his calmness is great and his clarity. He knows his team well, he knows the conditions well and sharing the crease with him was amazing."

The Chepauk crowd had hoped for the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni to finish the game, but it was Ravindra who sealed the win with a six off Kiwi teammate Mitchell Santner to take CSK home.

"It's difficult to soak in the moment, you are simply focussed on winning the game for the team but it's hard to ignore when Dhoni comes in, the noise and whistles. It was cool to share the crease with him for the first time," he said.

"He is a legend of the game, people love him here and so it was special. All the crowd was hoping I give him one and he finished the game but it was about finishing the job. Dhoni has finished so many games for CSK and I think there is plenty more to come."

Ravindra was also full of praise for young MI left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur, who had fine figures of 3/32 in his debut IPL match.

"I think he (Puthur) bowled brilliantly. He looks pretty young, definitely it was a challenge. Overall he bowled beautifully, and to get wickets of Rutu, Dubey, Hooda, three experienced campaigners, three very good players," he said.

Providing an update on Jasprit Bumrah, MI bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said the star pacer's rehabilitation is progressing well, and he will soon return to action for the team.

"We knew the time frame, we knew Bumrah won't be available for the first game. So we planned and looked at other options. Whatever information we have got from NCA is that he is doing and we are happy with his progress.

"Won't get into time frame but he is a big part of MI and we definitely want him in the team. But things are going good," he said.