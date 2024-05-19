Race to Orange Cap: Players with most runs in IPL 2024

NEW DELHI: Fans have witnessed some high-scoring action since the start of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Unlike prior seasons, young and uncapped players have had outstanding performances since the tournament's beginning. Star batter Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson have demonstrated their experience. A look at the top-5 leading run-scorers in the IPL 2024 season.

Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli strengthened his hold on the IPL 2024 'Orange Cap,' being the first batter this season to surpass the 600-run mark with a match-winning performance of 92 off 47 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dharamshala. Kohli took his run tally to 661, with an average of 70.44 and a strike rate of 153.51.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has 583 runs from 13 games at an average of 58.30 and a strike rate of 141.50, putting him second on the list.

Travis Head Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head, who struck an unbeaten 89 against Lucknow Super Giants, rose to third position with 533 runs in 11 matches.

Riyan Parag Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Riyan Parag has also made significant strides in the highest run scorers list, slamming 531 runs in 13 matches.