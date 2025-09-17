Pycroft ‘sorry’ after India-Pak handshake saga: PCB

DUBAI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday claimed that ICC match referee Andy Pycroft apologised to its team for prohibiting a post-match handshake with India during their Asia Cup clash.

The PCB, which had delayed its team’s departure for the match against the UAE in protest against Pycroft’s conduct, said the Zimbabwean admitted the incident on September 14 was a “miscommunication.”

“ICC’s controversial match referee Andy Pycroft has apologised to the manager and captain of the Pakistani team. He had prohibited the captains of both teams from shaking hands during the India-Pakistan match,” the PCB said in a statement on X.

It added: “Pycroft termed the incident as a result of miscommunication and apologised.”

The PCB also claimed that the ICC had agreed to investigate its complaint against Pycroft. “The ICC has expressed its readiness to investigate the violation of the Code of Conduct during the match on September 14,” it stated.

However, ICC sources maintained that Pycroft had acted strictly according to regulations and that the apology was only for the communication gap. “The ICC will only conduct its investigation when the PCB furnishes further evidence as to what was Pycroft’s fault,” a source said.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav had clarified that avoiding handshakes was a gesture of solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

UAE wins toss, opts to bowl against Pakistan

United Arab Emirates captain Muhammad Waseem won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in their Asia Cup match, delayed by one hour, here on Wednesday.

The match is going ahead, though getting delayed by one hour instead of the regular start, after the ICC for the second time rejected Pakistan's demand for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft on a day of intense drama.

Pakistan was forced to climb down from its pullout threat and head to the stadium for the match after initially refusing to leave its hotel for the must-win group match as Pycroft is due to officiate the game.

Pakistan had held Pycroft responsible for the embarrassment it faced.