Punjab Kings announce Shreyas Iyer as skipper for 2025 IPL

CHANDIGARH: India top-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who guided Kolkata Knight Riders to their IPL title triumph in 2024, was named captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday ahead of the upcoming season set to begin in March.

Iyer, a proven leader and one of the most sought-after players in the IPL, was roped in by PBKS for a record-breaking Rs 26.75 crore, making him the second-most expensive player during the November auction.

At PBKS, Iyer will reunite with head coach Ricky Ponting, with whom he shared a successful stint at Delhi Capitals, guiding the team to the 2020 IPL final.

"I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with coach Ponting. The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title," said Iyer in a statement.

The 2024 season has been a memorable one for Iyer, not only did he win the IPL with KKR, he also led Mumbai to their second Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

He was also part of the Mumbai team that won the Ranji and Irani Trophy.

PBKS will be Iyer's third franchise in the IPL after KKR and DC, with who made his debut in 2015. DC had appointed him as their captain midway trough 2018.

Ponting hoped under Iyer's captaincy PBKS will be able to go the distance in the upcoming edition of the IPL. PBKS (formerly Kings XI Punjab) have never won an IPL title so far.

"Shreyas has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver. I have enjoyed my time with Iyer in the past in IPL, and I look forward to working with him again.

"With his leadership and the talent in the squad, I am excited about the seasons ahead," said Ponting.

PBKS CEO Satish Menon said the partnership between Iyer and Ponting bodes well for the franchise.

"We had identified Shreyas as our captain and were delighted with the auction result. He has already proven himself to master the format, and his vision for the team aligns perfectly with our goals. With him and Ponting joining hands again, we are confident our team has a solid leadership group to guide us to our first title," said Menon.