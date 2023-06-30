Pugazh’s unbeaten knock goes in vain

CHENNAI: Skipper A Pugazh’s unbeaten 87 (81 balls, 5 fours, 4 sixes) went in vain as Govt HSS (Pudur) suffered a 17-run defeat at the hands of Jeppiar MHSS in the rain-curtailed TAKE Rotary Serenity Cup inter-school tournament match at VB Nest here on Friday. The match was reduced to 31 overs per team due to rain. The next round of matches will be played on July 3, 5 and 7, the tournament organiser announced.

Jeppiar MHSS 184/7 in 31 overs (B Sachin 58, M Mohana Prasath 28, Dominic Kishore 26) bt Govt HSS (Pudur) 167/7 in 31 overs (A Pugazh 87*)