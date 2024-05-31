Begin typing your search...

PSA Challenge Cup: Rathika in Hong Kong squash quarters

The sixth-seeded Indian edged out Leung 4-11, 5-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-7 in the second round in Hong Kong on Wednesday after receiving a bye in the opening round.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 May 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-31 00:31:13.0  )
Rathika Suthanthira Seelan

CHENNAI: Rathika Suthanthira Seelan advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup – 4th leg with a come-from-behind 3-2 win over local challenger Ka Huen Leung.

The sixth-seeded Indian edged out Leung 4-11, 5-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-7 in the second round in Hong Kong on Wednesday after receiving a bye in the opening round.

The Tamil Nadu player, who won her maiden Professional Squash Association Tour title at the HCL Squash Tour in Indore last weekend, will meet third-seeded Malaysian Sehveetrraa Kumar in the quarterfinals.

Rathika Suthanthira SeelanHong Kong PSA Challenge CupquarterfinalsKa Huen LeungProfessional Squash Association Tour
