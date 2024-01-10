Proud moment for me: Kabaddi coach Kavitha on receiving Dhyan Chand Award

CHENNAI: Coach of the Indian Women's Kabaddi Team, Kavitha Selvaraj, expressed delight at being conferred the Dhyan Chand Award (Lifetime) for the glorious career she had in Kabaddi and said it was a proud moment for her. President Droupadi Murmu presented Selvaraj with the Dhyan Chand Award for her accomplishments in Kabaddi.

Selvaraj's impressive achievements include a gold medal at the 2010 Asian Games and two consecutive gold medals at the 2007 and 2008 Asian Kabaddi Championships. The award recognises her significant contribution to the game and demonstrates his skill in Kabaddi.

'Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games' is given to honour sportspersons who have contributed to sports through their performance and who continue to contribute to the promotion of sports events after their retirement. "I am delighted, this is a special award for me...This is a proud moment for me. I also spoke with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur," Selvaraj told ANI.

The Indian women's kabaddi team clinched the gold medal in the women's team kabaddi event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou last year. Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu presented the Sports and Adventure Awards 2023 at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

The awards included Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards-2023; Dronacharya Awards-2023; Arjuna Awards-2023; Dhyan Chand Awards-2023; Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards-2022; Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar-2023; and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy-2023. India's star badminton men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Meanwhile, India bowler Mohammed Shami, archers Ojas Pravin Deotale, Sheetal Devi, and Aditi Gopichand Swami, and wrestler Antim Panghal are among the stars who received the Arjuna Award.