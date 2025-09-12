Pro Kabaddi League returns to Jaipur with Season 12 action

JAIPUR: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 makes its return to Jaipur as the SMS Indoor Stadium gears up to host matches from September 12 to 27. The Pink City last staged PKL in January 2024, and excitement is high as the Jaipur Pink Panthers prepare to play in front of their home fans once again.

The Panthers, inaugural champions in 2014 and winners again in Season 9, will open the Jaipur leg against the Bengaluru Bulls in what is expected to be a high-intensity clash. The second match of the opening day will see Tamil Thalaivas face Bengal Warriors.

Season 12 has already produced several close contests, with Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi K.C., Telugu Titans and U Mumba showing early form. The introduction of the tie-breaker rule has added further drama. “To stay relevant, we have to innovate,” said Anupam Goswami, Business Head, Mashal Sports and League Chairman. “This season, we’ve already seen five tie-breakers, including two Golden Raids. Nearly 30% of points have come from youngsters in their first or second season, which shows how emerging talent is driving PKL.”

Vibhor Jain, President of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), underlined the league’s role in nurturing players. “The federation has worked at the grassroots to identify talent, and PKL has given them a platform and visibility. It has benefitted both the sport and its athletes,” he said.

Jaipur’s blend of sporting enthusiasm and cultural identity provides a fitting stage for kabaddi’s return. The Panthers’ players marked the occasion with a visit to the Hawa Mahal before focusing on their home leg.

Skipper Nitin Rawal said, “We’ve had a solid start with two wins and two narrow losses. Playing at home gives us extra energy, and I know our fans will turn up in big numbers. Their support means everything.” Bengaluru Bulls captain Yogesh Dahiya added, “Every match this season has been unpredictable. If we stay disciplined and play as a unit, we can turn pressure into opportunity.”

Tickets are available on District by Zomato, with live coverage on Star Sports and JioHotstar from 7.30 pm daily.