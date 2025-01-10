Pro Kabaddi League champions Haryana Steelers to organise victory parade with home fans

HARYANA: To celebrate Haryana Steelers’ maiden Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title, after defeating the Patna Pirates 32-23 in the final, the team is organising a victory parade on Saturday, January 11, to share their success with fans across Haryana.

Haryana Steelers team led by Head Coach Manpreet Singh and Captain Jaideep Dahiya, and Vice Captain Rahul Sethpal, along with Assistant Coach Neer Gulia, and players Sahil, Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Shivshankar Tate, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Naveen, Sanskar Mishra, Ghanshyam, Ashish Gill, and Sanjay will be present for the victory parade.

Distinguished guests such as Haryana MLA Savitri Jindal, Founder, JSW Sports Parth Jindal, and JSW Sports COO Divyanshu Singh will also join the celebrations.

The victory parade will commence in Hisar at Jindal Overbridge from 10:30 AM onwards. All the players, coaches, and Haryana Steelers management along with Smt. Savitri Jindal will gather at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University AKA HAU, Hisar, where the Steelers family will interact with the fans and include them in the celebrations. The fans will also have a chance to meet with the players and click selfies with them.

Afterwards, the celebrations will hit the road once again before heading to Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) at 4:00 PM. Here, to nurture young kabaddi talent, and providing them with access to world-class training facilities, JSW Sports with MDU will lay the foundation stone to establish a state-of-the-art Kabaddi Academy.

Speaking about the victory, Divyanshu Singh, COO of JSW Sports, said, “Winning PKL is a testament to our player’s teamwork, and determination. We are proud to bring the trophy home to Haryana and look forward to celebrating our victory with the fans who have supported us throughout the season. Kabaddi has deep roots in Haryana, and this victory reflects the state’s immense talent and love for the sport.”

Expressing his excitement, Manpreet Singh, Head Coach of Haryana Steelers, said, “Winning the Pro Kabaddi League title has been a dream come true for the entire team. This victory parade is our way of thanking the fans, we are able to achieve the trophy because of their support. We will continue to work hard to ensure we have more reasons to celebrate season after season.”

Expressing his gratitude to fans, Jaideep Dahiya, Captain of Haryana Steelers, added, “This victory belongs to every fan who has stood by us through thick and thin. It is a proud moment for the team and for Haryana. We are excited to meet our supporters during the Victory Parade and promise to keep working hard to make Haryana proud.”



