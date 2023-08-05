Prithvi Shaw’s debut innings for Northamptonshire in 50-over competition ends in a hit-wicket

LONDON: Opening batter Prithvi Shaw’s debut for Northamptonshire in the One-day Cup ended in a bizarre fashion after being out hit wicket on 34 against Gloucestershire. Shaw was trying to get Northants out of a batting collapse which saw them lose five wickets quickly.

He and Lewis McManus were in the process of resurrecting the innings and took Northants past 50. But Gloucestershire fast-bowler Paul van Meekeren bowled a sharp bouncer which Shaw tried to hook against. But he couldn’t keep his balance and while going around, he fell down and disturbed his stumps in the process, resulting in his dismissal.

Shaw was in disbelief for some time, before making the long road back to the pavilion after making 34 off 35 balls, leaving Northants at 54-6.Though Tom Taylor scored a century, it couldn’t prevent Northants from falling to a 29-run loss in Cheltenham.

Shaw scored 65 off 39 balls in a warm-up inter-team match for Northamptonshire to start his UK stint. He last played for India on the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021, and was part of the squad for the three T20Is at home against New Zealand earlier this year, but didn’t get to play a match.

The right-handed batter had a woeful IPL 2023 campaign and was dropped midway through the competition by his franchise Delhi Capitals.

Shaw was recently in action for the West Zone in the Duleep Trophy, where he made one half-century in four innings in the zonal first-class competition.