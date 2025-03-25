Prime Volleyball season 4 to begin in October

NEW DELHI: The Prime Volleyball League (PVL) is all set to return for its fourth season, kicking off volleyball action on October 2. After three seasons of high-octane matches with the best of international and Indian stars, the fourth season promises to be bigger and better, delivering world-class volleyball action to fans across the nation.

The road to PVL Season 4 begins with the player auctions, which will take place on June 8 in Kozhikode, where team owners and franchises will have the opportunity to build their squads from an exciting pool of talent and set the stage for another competitive and thrilling season.

Known for its volleyball culture and deep-rooted love for the sport, Kozhikode will become the fourth city to host the PVL auction.

Player registrations for the auction will officially open on May 1 and aspiring athletes will have until May 31 to register and have a chance to showcase their talent and compete at the highest level of professional volleyball in India.

"PVL has established itself as one of India’s most exciting sports leagues, and Season 4 is set to take it up another notch. The fact that we have had three different champions in three seasons speaks volumes about the quality of competition and how unpredictable and fiercely contested the league has become,” said Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, PVL.