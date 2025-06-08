Prime Volleyball League: Last season's MVP Jerome to ply trade with Chennai this year

CALICUT: Star attacker Jerome Vinith C emerged as the top pick at the Season 4 Prime Volleyball League (PVL) auction, securing a Rs 22.5 lakh deal with the Chennai Blitz after an intense three-way bidding war with Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts.

The 34-year-old, who previously played for the Calicut Heroes, was one of the most expensive picks in the Platinum category. His move marked a significant shift in the team dynamics ahead of the new season.

Defending champion Calicut Heroes signed local talent Shameemudheen for Rs 22.5 lakh as well, matching Vinith’s price tag. The team also used their Right to Match card to retain experienced setter Mohan Ukkrapandian and added Santhosh S for Rs 8 lakh each.

Kochi Blue Spikers spent big on attacker Vinit Kumar at Rs 22.5 lakh and added Amal K Thomas (Rs 6.5 lakh) and Jasjodh Singh from the Gold category for Rs 14.75 lakh, making him one of the highest buys in that bracket.

Ahmedabad Defenders retained Shon T John using the Right to Match for Rs 11.5 lakh. They added Angamuthu (Rs 11 lakh) and Akhin GS (Rs 10.5 lakh), reinforcing their core.

Delhi Toofans’ most expensive buy was Aayush at Rs 9 lakh from the Platinum list, while they brought in George Antony (Rs 5 lakh) and Mannat Choudhary (Rs 6.5 lakh) from the Gold category.

Hyderabad Black Hawks spent Rs 16 lakh on Shikhar Singh and added Aman Kumar (Rs 11.5 lakh) and Deepu Venugopal (Rs 5.75 lakh) to their roster.

Mumbai Meteors made double Platinum signings with Karthik A and Lad Om Vasant at Rs 8 lakh each. They also retained Vipul Kumar (Rs 6.25 lakh) using the Right to Match and added Sonu and Nikhil for Rs 5 lakh apiece.

Newcomers Goa Guardians picked up Prince and Ramanathan for Rs 8 lakh each and added Amit Chhoker for Rs 5 lakh.

Bengaluru Torpedoes, quiet for most of the evening, made a late splash by bagging Jishnu PV for Rs 14 lakh from the Gold category and Joel Benjamin J for Rs 6.5 lakh. Ibin Jose and Rohit Kumar were later added for Rs 5 lakh each.

Kolkata Thunderbolts bought Pankaj Sharma for Rs 6 lakh and added Srajan Shetty (Rs 5 lakh) from the Gold pool.