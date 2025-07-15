Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to legendary marathoner Fauja Singh

NEW DELHI: India mourns the loss of one of its most inspiring sporting figures, Fauja Singh, who passed away on Monday at the remarkable age of 114. Fondly known as the 'Turbaned Tornado,' Singh died in a tragic road accident in his ancestral village in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief through a post on his official X account, calling Singh "extraordinary".

"Fauja Singh Ji was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on a very important topic of fitness. He was an exceptional athlete with incredible determination. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers around the world."

Fauja Singh, popularly known as the 'Sikh Superman,' stunned the world by shattering several records as a marathon runner in multiple age brackets. Since his debut at the 2000 London Marathon at 89, Singh went on to complete six more London Marathons, as well as marathons in Toronto, New York, and other cities.

Heartfelt tributes have flooded in, honouring a man who defied age, broke records, and inspired generations with every stride he took.

Earlier, Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, expressed his grief at the demise of the legendary marathoner.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Sardar Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner and an enduring symbol of resilience and hope. Even at the age of 114, he continued to inspire generations with his strength and commitment. I had the honour of walking alongside him during the two-day 'Nasha Mukt--Rangla Punjab' march from his village, Beas, district Jalandhar, in December 2024. Even then, his presence infused the movement with unparalleled energy and spirit," the governor said.

His legacy, however, will forever live on in the hearts of those fighting for a healthier and drug-free Punjab, Governor Kataria added.

Former Punjab CM and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed condolences on the demise of Fauja Singh.

He took to X to express his condolences, saying that Singh's "extraordinary life and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire generations."

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner, at the age of 114 in a tragic road accident. His extraordinary life and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire generations," the former Punjab CM said.