Pride of Nizamabad: BRS MLC Kavitha lauds Nikhat Zareen for clinching bronze in Asian Games

NEW DELHI: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kavitha had some special words in store for reigning World Champion, Nikhat Zareen ended her 19th Asian Games campaign with a bronze medal after going down in a closely fought semifinal bout.

India suffered a shocking defeat on Sunday as the star pugilist Zareen was defeated by Thailand's Chuthamat Rakshat by a 3:2 split decision in the semifinal of women's 50kg category.

She secured a third-place finish and Kalvakuntla praised Nikhat for the exceptional run she had in the ongoing Asian Games.

"Congratulations to the phenomenal @nikhat_zareen on securing the Bronze Medal in the fiercely contested women's 50kg category at the Asian Games! Pride of Nizamabad, Telangana and India, shines globally once again," Kalvakuntla wrote in her tweet.

Zareen and Raksat faced each other in the quarterfinals of the world championship earlier this year and the Indian boxer had emerged victorious. Earlier in the day, Jaismine Lamboria suffered defeat in the quarterfinals of the women's 60 kg after RSC (referee stopping the contest) defeat in round 2 against North Korea's Won Ungyong on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the 2022 World Championships bronze medalist Parveen Hooda entered the semifinals with a unanimous 5-0 win against Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova in the quarterfinals Parveen confirmed the 5th boxing medal for India and secured the Olympic quota for the Paris Olympics in boxing.

