Premier League to have two summer transfer windows

LONDON: The Premier League has announced it will have two transfer windows this summer to allow Manchester City and Chelsea to sign players before the Club World Cup.

The window will open between Sunday, 1 June and Tuesday, 10 June, then close for five days before running again from Monday, 16 June until Monday, 1 September.

This summer features the first expanded FIFA Club World Cup, which involves 32 teams and adopts the format of the regular World Cup of the past few years.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the Premier League teams in the tournament which takes place in the United States from Sunday, 15 June.

But the Premier League can only have 12 weeks of a summer window - hence the five-day break in order to run it until 1 September.

FIFA has allowed new players to be registered for the Club World Cup from 1-10 June, and again from 27 June-3 July for the knockout stage.

Semi-automated offsides might come in next month

Semi-automated offside technology might be introduced to the Premier League in April.

It was trialled in the FA Cup fifth round - and will be tried again for the three quarter-final ties at Premier League grounds this weekend.

The plan was to introduce it for the Premier League in October or November, but issues with the system have delayed that.

If no problems arise from these FA Cup games, it will be rolled out in the Premier League next week.

Semi-automated offsides are designed to make the judgement of tight calls easier for officials by rendering key parts of the process automatic.

Bespoke cameras have been installed at all 20 Premier League grounds.