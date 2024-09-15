Premier League: Nkunku strikes late as Chelsea edge past Bournemouth in record-breaking battle

BOURNEMOUTH: In a dramatic Premier League showdown at the Vitality Stadium, substitute Christopher Nkunku's late strike secured a narrow 1-0 win for Chelsea over Bournemouth, in a match that saw a record-breaking 14 yellow cards.

Despite the home side dominating much of the contest, including missed opportunities from their 40 million euros signing Evanilson and two close-range efforts denied by the woodwork, Bournemouth couldn't find a breakthrough. Evanilson's failure to convert a first-half penalty, brilliantly saved by Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez, was a key moment of frustration for the Cherries.

The game looked set to end in a stalemate until Nkunku, coming off the bench, latched onto a precise through-ball from debutant Jadon Sancho and prodded the ball past Mark Travers in the 87th minute, sealing a hard-fought victory for the Blues.

Tensions ran high throughout the match, with referee Anthony Taylor issuing a Premier League record 14 yellow cards—six to Bournemouth and eight to Chelsea—breaking the previous record of 12 set in 2016 and 2010.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca shrugged off the intensity of the game, saying, "Sometimes the game demands the way you have to behave."

The win propels Chelsea to seventh in the table, while Bournemouth drop to 11th. Both teams face tough challenges ahead, with Chelsea set to visit West Ham and Bournemouth travelling to Anfield to take on Liverpool