Premier League: Haaland scores four as Man City close gap with leaders Arsenal

MANCHESTER: Erling Haaland struck four goals in a sensational performance to lead Manchester City to a defining 5-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium, moving within one point of the Premier League summit.

The Norwegian was at his unstoppable best as he converted two penalties and an incredible header to seal a ninth City hat-trick before the half-time whistle was blown.

He then added the fourth eight minutes into the second period to restore City's three-goal advantage just moments after Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan had scored, reports the Manchester City website.

Late substitute Julian Alvarez - making his 100th City appearance - added further gloss to the scoreline with a fifth in the closing stages.

Pep Guardiola’s side have now gone 20 league matches without defeat and, with a game in hand on leaders Arsenal, are just three victories from a record fourth successive top-flight title.

Earlier on Saturday, Arsenal registered a comprehensive 3-0 triumph over AFC Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's side temporarily moved four points clear at the top but Man City returned the gap to one point by beating Wolves 5-1 later in the day and have a match in hand.

After bossing the first half, Arsenal broke the deadlock on 44 minutes when Bukayo Saka netted his 20th goal of the campaign via the penalty spot after Mark Travers felled Kai Havertz. After the break, Leandro Trossard doubled the advantage to put Gunners firmly in control.

VAR was kept busy throughout and would disallow further efforts from Antoine Semenyo and Gabriel before Declan Rice added a late third to seal a fourth consecutive victory.