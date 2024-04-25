Preeti to lead India’s challenge at ASBC Youth boxing championship

NEW DELHI: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has selected 50 boxers, including Olympic bound Preeti Pawar (54kg) to represent India at the upcoming ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championship 2024 to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan from April 27 to May 7.

Preeti, who secured Paris Olympic quota after winning bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games, will lead India’s charge in the U-22 category along with the former youth world champion and 2022 Asian elite boxing championship gold medallist Alfiya Pathan (81kg).

Reigning youth world champions Devika Ghorpade (52kg) and Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), and senior national champions Prachi (63kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg) and Jugnoo (86kg) are also part of the U-22 squad.

Both U-22 & Youth competitions will see participation of 25 Indian boxers each as the men’s and women’s section will have 13 and 12 categories respectively.

The players have been selected based on their strong performances in the trials conducted by the BFI at the Army Institute of Sports Pune from April 6 to 10 for the U-22 category and at the NCOE Rohtak from April 12-15 for the youth category. “The boxers were selected from across the country through highly competitive trials. The tournament is a significant opportunity for these young boxers to demonstrate their skills and gain invaluable international exposure in one of Asia’s most prestigious tournaments,” said Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Secretary General, Boxing Federation of India.

The reigning junior world champions Nisha (52kg) and Akansha (70kg) will lead the country’s challenge in the youth women’s section along with the Asian youth champion Nikita Chand (60kg).

The youth men’s section, on the other hand, will see participation of the junior world championships silver medallists Jatin (57kg), Sahil (80kg) and Hemant Sangwan (86kg).

The prestigious tournament will have 400-plus boxers from more than 24 countries fighting for the medals across 25 weight categories.